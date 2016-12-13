Most Popular

This, to me, is the most poignant summary of both what has been gained in the Obama years and what has been run over by the Trumpian train wreck. Those Skittles ought to have become a cipher for the moment when America paused to consider our common ground and the tragedy of dividing it into turf claimed as “yours” but not mine. We might have listened to President Obama, who observed quietly that if he had a son, that son might look like Trayvon. We might have seen it as an invitation to look for the mother’s son in each of us, an opportunity to disaggregate our blinding fears of the black man and to consider the life of just this one young man: as someone who was beloved, as someone with his whole future ahead of him, and even as first son—a quintessentially all-American boy whose tragic death deserved investigation and respect.

But that never happened, and so the moment passed: Trayvon Martin became Eric Garner became Michael Brown became Walter Scott became Philando Castile became the groundswell of #BlackLives- Matter, and they all became “thugs.” This is the conflationary logic exploited by Rudolph Giuliani and by the Trump campaign’s assessment of Black Lives Matter as a “threat.” That packet of Skittles should have become a potent symbol for the terrible cost of vigilantism, a callous disregard for others, and distorted racial fear. It should have evoked forever afterward the duty of care and due process owed to any citizen—the instantiated civil and human right to be.

Instead, Trayvon Martin and George Zimmerman’s moment of individual encounter and disastrous instantaneous assessment has been used to reinforce a standard of guilty until proved innocent. And this logic now applies to the entire tribe of Skittles—if a single one is poisoned, you’d best avoid ’em all.

Of course, this logic requires an “us” and a “them,” a branded sort over there and a different, better kind to which we who know each other belong. The “we” enjoys the privilege of going about its daily business without interrogation or perpetual stop-and-frisk. The odds may be exactly the same, but chances are we will be just fine; chances are they are the devil incarnate.

The entire tribe of Skittles, in other words, enjoys no easy passage. Excluded from the communion of citizenship, its members struggle beneath the “hands up” ministrations of constant surveillance and public expiation. This is the poisonous logic of segregation, quarantine, border walls, and preemptive drone strikes. This is the dehumanizing reversal of “innocent until proved guilty.” This is the policeman’s and the vigilante’s logic: Shoot first, ask questions later. It’s the algorithmic filter at the border of a fractured brave new world, where every value of American jurisprudence is upturned on its head. All gifts matched, dollar-for-dollar, until 12/31. Support fearless, independent journalism. Donate Today!

There’s an online resource called the OneLook Reverse Dictionary that promises to find “related concepts.” You type in a word or phrase, and the dictionary finds not synonyms or antonyms per se, but words or phrases that have been used in the same context and therefore capture a piece of its conceptual atmosphere. So I typed in “politically correct,” and a list of 999 words came up, including: “racist,” “nonracist,” “sexist,” “sissified,” “White Supremacy,” “feminazi,” “idiotic,” “enlightened,” “unthinking,” “pedantic,” “patronizing,” “intolerant,” “pinko,” “jingoistic,” “dogmatic,” “simplistic,” “prudish,” and “hypocritical.” From “heretic” to “hipster,” “Aristotle” to “ayatollah,” “Dixie- crat” to “Dreyfus”—indeed, it was during the Dreyfus affair that the word “intellectual” first emerged as an insult to be hurled. The tension between “intellectuals” and “anti-intellectuals” began with the passionate divisions between the Dreyfusards and those who refused to consider that a Jewish man may have been unjustly imprisoned.

Similarly, the epithetical excess that the OneLook Reverse Dictionary provides seems to capture all the dangerous contradictions of the last two decades of America’s so-called culture wars. The spectacular incoherence says much about the incoherence of our politics in general: The list is a jumble of affective resentments that swirl around notions of condescension and competitive insult-doggery. The litany of concepts swept into this definitional stew are not rooted in particular or nameable ideologies, but rather in a mood of unhappy divide.

And now we are drowning in that same vortex of polarized resentments. President Barack Hussein Obama was supposed to cure all that. But no single man could work such magic—that required the faith of the polity. He did not fail us; we as Americans have failed each other.