Among the myriad roadblocks in the way of sensible democratic discourse in America is the fact that Mark Zuckerberg runs what may be the most powerful communications platform ever assembled.1 Ad Policy

Nearly 1.5 billion people log on to Facebook every day; of these, approximately 185 million come from the United States and Canada. Because of a lack of quality control, Russian intelligence agencies and other nefarious Trump boosters were able to manipulate the site with lies and conspiracy theories during the 2016 election. To this day, we still have little idea what political toxins are proliferating on Facebook.2

Zuckerberg initially called any attempt to connect these unscrupulous practices to the election results “crazy.” But the company eventually admitted to finding as many as 583 million automated accounts. Facebook has finally sought to scrub itself of phony profiles, but it continues to insist that it bears no responsibility for policing its content for lies. Initially, the social-media giant even fought to keep the racist hate-monger Alex Jones on the site despite his horrific slander of so many people—including the parents of the Sandy Hook school-shooting victims—and his calls for the murder of special counsel Robert Mueller. The company has since come to its senses, but John Hegeman, Facebook’s head of News Feed, explained at the time that being false “doesn’t violate the community standards” and termed Jones’s incitements one among many “points of view.” He made these comments at a presentation dedicated to Facebook’s “work to prevent the spread of false news.” A few days later, in an interview with Recode’s Kara Swisher, Zuckerberg went even further and volunteered that, however distasteful he might find it personally, Holocaust denial was also totally cool on Facebook, because “I don’t think that they’re intentionally getting it wrong.”3