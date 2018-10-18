Christ’s editor becomes Christ’s martyr:

band the newspaper columns black

for Elijah P. Lovejoy, who fired back.

They threw his first three presses into the river.

They came with guns, stones, hatchets, hammers;

they came with whiskey and a mind to attack

something as they felt attacked, to break

Lovejoy’s words before they got to paper.

No one was arrested; it wasn’t a riot.

At the wharf, the smashed-up pieces of his fourth

press. Although he signed his letters till death

or victory, the movement hadn’t thought

it could happen to a journalist.

Somebody had to be the first. Ad Policy