Although George W. Bush cut taxes deeply and repeatedly in the early years of this century, growth collapsed in his administration. Real GDP rose well below its rate in the 1990s. In fact, after Clinton and Obama raised taxes, the economy grew faster than it did after Bush slashed them.

The idea that tax cuts will create jobs isn’t borne out by evidence. Sara Anderson of the Institute for Policy Studies looked at 92 profitable large corporations that already pay at or less than the 20 percent rate promised in the Republican plan thanks to taking advantage of loopholes in the tax code. Those corporations have been laying off, not adding, workers over the past nine years. Corporate profits are at near-record levels, but companies are spending their money buying back stock, financing mergers, or issuing dividends, rather than investing in new jobs or products. A stunning 55 percent of corporate profits of the S&P 500 corporations have been devoted to stock buybacks, which raise the price of the remaining stocks and, not incidentally, boost the value of executive-suite stock options. Current Issue View our current issue

The rich will pocket most of the GOP tax cuts—over one-half of the reductions will go to the wealthiest 1 percent, an average bonus of $129,000 in 2018. But inequality is already at record extremes, and even the conservative International Monetary Fund finds extreme inequality to be a drag on jobs and growth. The paltry tax break offered most Americans under the Republican plan might boost demand a smidgen, but, with consumer debt at record levels, most will simply go to pay down what is already owed.

Worse, the tax cuts—totaling $2.4 trillion over the next 10 years—will give away tax dollars that could be used to address our true investment deficit: the shortfall of public investments vital to our economy. Virtually absent in the public debate is the reality that the competitiveness of this economy is crippled by the starving of vital public investments.

The physical infrastructure that companies and families depend on—roads, bridges, airports, water systems, broadband, electric grid, public schools, and more—is dangerously decrepit. The American Society for Civil Engineers has documented the shortfall in our physical infrastructure, concluding that $2 trillion over 10 years will be needed simply to bring core infrastructure up to a reasonable standard. That does not begin to cover what’s needed to create the resilience and transformations needed to deal with catastrophic climate changes.

Already, before Republicans have managed to further slash federal revenues, public investment in research and development—vital to capturing the breakthrough inventions of the future—is being cut by 17 percent in the Trump budget. America has prospered by leading the world in education. Now vital investment in education—from pre-K to advanced training to college—is falling behind our global competitors. Trump’s budget would cut $143 billion from student loans over the next decade. It’s obvious that burdening college graduates with debts, depriving workers of technical training, and having children go without the pre-K that helps prepare them for school will damage the country.

Yet Republican tax cuts essentially lock in a continuing public-investment deficit over the next decade. For today’s reactionary Republican party, that is a feature, not a bug. The tax cuts won’t produce jobs or growth, but they will generate more pressure for more cuts in public spending. And when that spending is cut, most Americans will find themselves losing ground to pay for the tax breaks that were pocketed by the already wealthy and the big corporations.

Democrats need to be louder champions of public investment. They are cautious because 61 percent of Americans, including 44 percent of Democrats and Democratic leaners, think Democrats “too often” see government as the only way to solve problems. The Wall Street wing of the party, with its embrace of austerity and neo-liberalism, is happy to feed that suspicion. Many politicians are reluctant to champion a cause that is compelling but controversial, but they shouldn’t be.

Republican tax cuts will constitute a disgraceful giveaway to the wealthy and the entrenched corporate interests. Worse, they will squander tax dollars vital to the public investments essential to generating jobs and growth over the next years. They won’t simply add to America’s extreme inequality. They will sap our future prospects.