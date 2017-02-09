Most Popular

2 The Final Shaming of Mitch McConnell

3 Steve Bannon Wants To Start World War III

5 All Those Donald Trump Headlines Are Distracting You From the Really Scary News

But the Golden Fleece for the Christian right is control of the Supreme Court. It’s conventional wisdom that voters don’t care about the Supreme Court, and certainly there’s some truth to that on the left. (“People power!”) However, with three justices 78 or older and Scalia’s seat still open, the Christian right spotted its opportunity: With Trump in power, it could shape the Court for the next 30 or even 40 years. Trump’s first nominee, Neil Gorsuch, is the perfect vehicle: a far-right judge with impeccable credentials, already unanimously approved by Senate Dems for the federal appeals court, who wrote a concurring opinion in the Hobby Lobby decision supporting the right of some owners of secular businesses to deny birth-control coverage to their employees on religious grounds.

With another nomination like Gorsuch, the Christian right would have the five votes needed to overturn Roe v. Wade and a whole lot more. If the Court upheld state efforts to disenfranchise black and Democratic voters, the right could maintain its hold on state legislatures, even as whites become a smaller percentage of the population, and pass whatever laws it liked, such as the one just passed in Arkansas giving men—even rapists—the legal right to sue women for aborting their “child”, or the one proposed in Texas that makes abortion a felony punished like murder for both women and providers. After all, as State Representative Tony Tinderholt told The Texas Observer, “Right now, they don’t make it important to be personally responsible because they know that they have a backup of ‘oh, I can just go get an abortion.’” (No punishment for the man involved, by the way.) The stakes are higher now than ever. Get The Nation in your inbox.

Trump’s sinful past and all-over-the-map public statements may have discomfited some Christians, but they may also have helped socially liberal voters pull the lever for him. The latter could always tell themselves that a man like that would never really do the bidding of the Christian right; as one woman in a Planned Parenthood focus group put it, “He’s probably paid for a few abortions himself.” It’s funny how we persuade ourselves that a politician is telling the truth when he says what we want to hear, even if he says a lot of other things too. Right-wing Christians weren’t so stupid; they made sure his debt to them was one he’d have to pay.

The so-called culture war—actually a war over the social and economic power of straight white men—has been declared dead many times, including as recently as last year. Modernity, we were told—feminism, LGBTQ rights, the sexual revolution, free speech, equality, religious tolerance, secularism—had won the day, with religious conservatives as the grumbling losers. What a difference an election makes.