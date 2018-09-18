Ready to join the resistance? Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three actions every Tuesday. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three actions every Tuesday.

In June, first-time candidate for elected office Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez did something almost unimaginable when she defeated 10-term incumbent Congressman Joe Crowley in the Democratic primary in New York’s 14th congressional district—by nearly 15 percentage points, no less. Endorsed by progressive groups as well as the New York City chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, Ocasio-Cortez mostly stayed under the radar until after the election, when she came a political celebrity overnight. Because her candidacy wasn’t perceived as a legitimate threat, she managed to avoid political attacks and harsh media scrutiny during her campaign—her opponent didn’t even bother to show up for their first scheduled debate. Ad Policy

Three months later, Julia Salazar—dubbed “the next AOC” by many pundits—did something even more astonishing. Despite an arduous trial contesting her status as a New York state resident, followed by weeks of negative press calling into question key elements of her biography, and reports of a bizarre scandal involving accusations of theft and fraud against her by the ex-wife of her childhood neighbor Keith Hernandez, she ousted New York State Senator Martin Dilan by 17 points, a margin of victory even higher than Ocasio-Cortez’s. How was that possible?

There were two keys to this victory, according to Salazar’s campaign manager and NYC-DSA member Tascha Van Auken. (Full disclosure: I am a member of NYC-DSA.) The first was having a candidate willing to run openly and unabashedly on a democratic socialist policy platform. Salazar spoke to the material needs of the district’s residents, advocating for popular policies like universal rent control and universal healthcare without hesitation or apology.

The other key was the massive field operation that NYC-DSA built. Salazar was the third candidate endorsed in Brooklyn by NYC-DSA since the organization’s membership surged in 2016. The first two were City Council candidates Khader El-Yateem and Jabari Brisport. While neither candidate won, Van Auken says that the lessons learned and the internal capacity built during those campaigns was critical to the success of the Salazar campaign.

“The experience of the 2017 campaigns prepared us to build a structure that could organize and wield the power of volunteers and grassroots energy,” she says. By the time the Salazar endorsement was passed at the NYC-DSA convention in May, NYC-DSA members were ready to hit the ground running. In all, 1,883 volunteers signed up for 4,663 canvassing shifts. Over the course of the campaign, supporters knocked on over 120,000 doors and had conversations with over 10,000 voters. That was a huge increase from the El-Yateem and Brisport campaigns, during which NYC-DSA knocked on about 20,000 doors for each.

Van Auken emphasizes that the volunteers were not just DSA members, and that coalition partners like Make the Road and New York Communities for Change were vital to increasing the scale of the field operation. While DSA was folded into every aspect of the Salazar campaign, there was a deliberate attempt to welcome volunteers not affiliated with any organization.