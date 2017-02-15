On December 8, days after Donald Trump chose Andy Puzder as his nominee for Labor Secretary,I predictedthat he wouldn’t get confirmed. I didn’t have any special inside information, just the knowledge that Puzder’s beliefs included the one idea conservatives would not not abide: support for immigration reform. Breitbart’s Julia Hahn, who’s nowworking in the White House, wrote ascathing pieceon December 8, excoriating Puzder for supporting “amnesty and flooding the labor market with foreign workers.”1
It wasn’t just that the immigration issue would sap Puzder’s support among the far right.Itmeant that the grassroots wouldn’t have his back if any other damaging information about Puzder revealed itself. And boy, did it reveal itself, resulting today in Puzder’swithdrawal from considerationfor the cabinet post.2
The hidden catalyst in Puzder’s demise is actually Betsy DeVos. Her confirmation hearing went forward without completion of financial disclosures and ethics documents, to the outcry of Senate Democrats. Because the hearing went so badly and the confirmation became a mess requiring a tie-breaking vote from Vice President Mike Pence, Senate HELP Committee Chair Lamar Alexander vowed that Puzder would not get the same latitude, and would have to finish his forms before any hearing.3
Puzder, the CEO of the CKE restaurant chains (including Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s), had such a complicated set of financial entanglements, the hearinggot delayed four times. This gave opponents the chance to build up awealth of opposition researchon the nominee.4