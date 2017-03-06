Liberals believe they’ve debunked the stated rationale of Donald Trump’s so-called “immigration ban,” which has been revised to try to pass legal muster this time around. As MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow revealed last week, two reports by the Department of Homeland Security that recently became public show that no domestic terror plot or attempt has been committed by anyone from the six nations now on the list—Iran, Libya, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen (Iraq has been removed). In fact, those drawn to Islamic extremist plots in this country tend to have been radicalized on our own soil. “Country of citizenship is unlikely to be a reliable indicator of potential terrorist activity,” one report concluded. Ad Policy

Courts will have to decide whether the made-over executive order still functions as a religious ban, since more than 90 percent of the citizens of the six nations on the list are Muslim. But it’s also time to see the order as reaching beyond narrow definitions of national security to a broader goal—remaking the United States as a white, Christian nation, one that rejects cultures that Trump and his most influential policy advisers deem unlikely to “assimilate” and share our values.

Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller, you’ll recall, are critics of even much legal immigration. “Isn’t the beating heart of this problem, the real beating heart of it…we’ve looked the other way on this legal immigration that’s kinda overwhelmed the country?” Bannon asked Miller during a Breitbart radio show last year. “When you look and there’s got 61 million, 20 percent of the country, is immigrants—is that not a massive problem?”

Not surprisingly, Miller, a longtime aide to now–Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a fierce opponent of legal and illegal immigration, agreed with Bannon. “The history of America is that an immigration-on period is followed by an immigration-off period,” he said. Clearly, they believe it’s time for an “immigration-off period.”

Remarkably, Trump and Bannon once disagreed on the issue. Over a year ago on Bannon's Breitbart radio show, Trump said that he wanted Ivy League–educated immigrants, here legally or not, to be able to stay. "We have to be careful of that, Steve. You know, we have to keep our talented people in this country."

Bannon demurred. “When two-thirds or three-quarters of the CEOs in Silicon Valley are from South Asia or from Asia, I think…,” Bannon said. “A country is more than an economy. We’re a civic society.” (Of course Bannon was way off; Asians and Asian Americans make up only 14 percent of “executives” at any level in Silicon Valley.)

Bannon liked that argument so much he reprised it at the Conservative Political Action Conference last month. “The center core of what we believe, that we’re a nation with an economy, not an economy just in some global marketplace with open borders, but we are a nation with a culture and a—and a reason for being,” Bannon told his admiring right-wing audience.