This week on the Edge of Sports podcast we have the first and the only female CEO in NFL history, the Raiders’ own Amy Trask. We also speak to cultural commentator and author Bijan C. Bayne about the upcoming 50th anniversary of Muhammad Ali’s refusal to fight in the war in Vietnam. Ad Policy

Plus: We have some choice words about the 70th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the major-league color line, Kaepernick watch, Just Stand Up and Just Sit Down… Yeah, it’s a packed show.

Amy Trask

Twitter: @AmyTrask

You Negotiate Like a Girl: Reflections on a Career in the National Football League

Bijan C. Bayne

Twitter: @bijancbayne

Elgin Baylor: The Man Who Changed Basketball

Martha’s Vineyard Basketball: How a Resort League Defied Notions of Race and Class

Dave Zirin

A Review of 42: Jackie Robinson’s Bitter Pill

