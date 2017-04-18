This week on the Edge of Sports podcast we have the first and the only female CEO in NFL history, the Raiders’ own Amy Trask. We also speak to cultural commentator and author Bijan C. Bayne about the upcoming 50th anniversary of Muhammad Ali’s refusal to fight in the war in Vietnam.
Plus: We have some choice words about the 70th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the major-league color line, Kaepernick watch, Just Stand Up and Just Sit Down… Yeah, it’s a packed show.
Amy Trask
Twitter: @AmyTrask
You Negotiate Like a Girl: Reflections on a Career in the National Football League
Bijan C. Bayne
Twitter: @bijancbayne
Elgin Baylor: The Man Who Changed Basketball
Martha’s Vineyard Basketball: How a Resort League Defied Notions of Race and Class
Dave Zirin
A Review of 42: Jackie Robinson’s Bitter Pill
Subscribe on iTunes, SoundCloud, or wherever you get your podcasts for new episodes each Tuesday.