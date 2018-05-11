Ready to join the resistance? Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three actions every Tuesday. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three actions every Tuesday.

On “Headstone,” the first single from Vacation in Hell, the latest album by the hip-hop trio Flatbush Zombies, the beat and vocal delivery are fairly upbeat. The lyrics, however, outline what the group’s members—Erick Arc Elliott, Meechy Darko, and Zombie Juice—would like to have written on their gravestones. And yet the song isn’t as bleak as one might expect: In fact, it’s a lengthy string of their favorite albums, songs, and lyrics, paying homage to 2Pac, Jay-Z, the Notorious B.I.G., Wu-Tang, Eminem, OutKast, and Missy Elliott, among many others. Ad Policy

At least since their 2016 debut album, 3001: A Laced Odyssey, Flatbush Zombies have become known for music full of references to LSD and mushrooms. On that album, the rappers sang the praises of psychedelic drugs and marijuana with an earnestness rarely seen since Timothy Leary and Terence McKenna were still alive. (The Zombies’ very first mixtape, from 2012, was called D.R.U.G.S.) Even so, they decided to limit their drug use over the period they were writing and recording 3001, and Elliott—the group’s producer, who also raps—has stated that he’s never used LSD.

Vacation in Hell, the Zombies’ second album, released on April 6, marks a notable change in direction. Many of the lyrics distance the group from recreational drugs; Flatbush Zombies seem more interested here in expressing their political views and touching on a variety of subjects far beyond their roots in “psychedelic hip-hop.” Elliott’s production branches out in a similar way, with fewer attempts to sound obviously psychedelic. Instead, the gospel influence that’s currently fashionable in rap (as well as with genre-bending groups like Algiers and Young Fathers) pops up in his use of choirs on several songs; “HELL-O” introduces the album with minor-key synthesizers straight out of an ’80s horror-movie score; and “YouAreMySunshine” omits the drums entirely, using piano and sampled vocals to memorialize A$AP Yams, the entrepreneurial leader of the hip-hop collective A$AP Mob, who died of an overdose in 2015.