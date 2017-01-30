Most Popular

Trump’s ascendance revealed that any vestige of that always-porous divide between journalism’s business and public service missions is dissolving. This erosion is most blatant in television news media, but digital journalism’s increasing reliance on exposing readers to invasive and deceptive advertising is also part of the problem. As revenues for hard news vanish, the growing emphasis on clickbait and sensationalism continues to degrade journalism and squander the public’s trust.

America’s commercial media system might be great for business, but it’s terrible for democracy. Uncoupling journalism from commercialism requires a structural overhaul. Alternative models from the American past and from other countries demonstrate that different systems are indeed viable. But they require policy interventions that establish safeguards and incentives for responsible and informative media. Ultimately, these policies must remove profit motives from the news.

Three general approaches can reduce commercial pressures on news media. First is to break up media monopolies and prevent further market concentration. Trump’s campaign rhetoric suggested that he’d prevent media mergers, but many of his policy moves thus far betray a cynical and phony populism. A second approach is to build and fund public media infrastructures, from community radio to municipal broadband networks. Although national policies toward this goal are unlikely under Trump, they remain feasible at the local level. A third means of protecting the public interest is to closely regulate monopolies in sectors where competition is impractical.

This last approach could apply to Facebook, a powerful monopoly that controls a major global news source. Its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, has thus far refused to even acknowledge that Facebook is anything more than a technology company, although recent signs suggest this stance is changing in response to criticism. Still, some form of external oversight is needed to encourage accountability, perhaps beginning with an independent press council or some other outside organization made up of public advocates, journalists, and technologists who can watchdog Facebook's actions and ensure transparency.

Digital-media monopolies also could be pressured to help fund newsgathering. This money could derive from a “public service tax” or as conditions placed on mergers. Recently, the Media Reform Coalition in the UK has called for a bill forcing Google and Facebook to help subsidize public service reporting. These two firms devour the lion’s share of digital advertising revenue, further weakening legacy news organizations that are expected to help fact-check against fake news. Media reformers are pushing for a 1% levy on these digital intermediaries’ operations to go toward funding independent and nonprofit ventures, with an emphasis on local and investigative reporting.

Public options are also necessary, especially given the market's inability to support public-service journalism. For example, the BBC is bolstering the UK's struggling news industry by funding 150 reporters at news-media organizations across the country to focus on local politics and share their coverage with various news providers. The money used to employ these journalists will also fund a local video- and audio-news bank and other types of digital content accessible to local news providers. The stakes are higher now than ever.

Like the rest of the democratic world, the United States could fund a strong public media system—as opposed to privatizing it, which the Trump administration intends to do. A number of creative means could generate public media subsidies, including revenues from spectrum sales. The media-reform organization Free Press (of which I’m a board member) is advocating that public-television stations devote proceeds from spectrum auctions toward supporting local journalism.

We could also leverage already-existing public infrastructure. One possibility is to transform post offices into local community media centers. In addition to providing public Internet access, these spaces could help facilitate local reporting through various media—including print, digital platforms, and low-power radio stations—that adhere to meaningful public-service obligations. The Urbana-Champaign Independent Media Center launched a similar model over a decade ago when it raised money to buy the downtown post office for community media-making and other progressive projects.

Promising nonprofit news experiments like ProPublica and The Intercept have emerged in recent years, and last year the owner of Philadelphia’s newspapers transitioned those entities into a “public benefit corporation.” We could incentivize this sector’s growth with tax breaks for struggling newspapers to transition into low- and nonprofit status. Over time, these new institutions, liberated from commercial constraints, may enable the adversarial journalism our democracy desperately needs, especially during the Trump era.

These modest proposals are not utopian. They are founded on social-democratic models from our own history and from other industrialized nations. Taken together, these reforms may provide seeds for an alternative media system dedicated to democracy instead of profit. Trump’s manipulations of our news media unmasked a virulent commercialism that seeks to merely entertain, not inform. This wasn’t inevitable—a very different media system was, and still is, possible. But we must fight for it.