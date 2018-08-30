This week we speak to USA Today sports columnist Dan Wolken about Ohio State Buckeye football coach Urban Meyer and his three-game suspension to start the 2018 season. We talk about the sport of college football, its mounting scandals, the NCAA, and what can be done to change them. Ad Policy

We also have Choice Words about Kyrie Irving and his entry into the Standing Rock Sioux community. We also have Just Stand Up and Just Sit Down awards for former ESPN commentator Jemele Hill and Betsy Devos, a Kaepernick Watch, and more!

Dan Wolken

Might as well go ahead and rename the place. It’s Urban Meyer State University now

Zirin

Why Kyrie Irving’s Connection to the Standing Rock Sioux Matters