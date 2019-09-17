Letters and pamphlets are good. Petitions, better:

Ye who have pens, prepare to use them now.

We’re going to need all of you to go

house to house to collect signatures.

We’ve been called impertinent intermeddlers,

incarnate devils—and that is how we know

our petitions are at work. No names are too few.

A name is a truth: sometimes like a hammer,

sometimes like a fire. A name is a voice.

We must do with our might what our hands find

for our sisters’ deliverance. We are bound

with them; remember their bonds. It’s not a choice.

Now, who is ready to knock on her first door?

Who is ready to be Christ's agitator, Christ's martyr?