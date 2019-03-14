I was smoking a cigarette in the backyard after a

long day at work, when a man in a parachute

fell from the sky, right into the lilac bushes. I

tossed the cigarette and ran up to him. “Are you

okay?” I said. “I’m fine, just happy to get away

from the enemy,” he said. “The enemy? What

enemy?” I said. “The enemy otherwise known as

the mundane,” he said. “That’s peculiar,” I said.

“Be that as it may, the mundane has waged

merciless war on me and millions of my fellow

Americans for years,” he said. “Would you like

some water or lemonade? You’ve been through a

lot,” I said. “No, but do you happen to have a

helicopter? I’d like to make another jump,” he said.

“Another random jump to nowhere? What good

will that do?” I said. “It will do a lot of good. So

much good, that I will no longer feel absolute

pain,” he said. “Surely there are other ways to deal

with pain,” I said. “Do you have some whiskey and

cola?” the man said. “I’ve got a bottle or

two,” I said. “New plan,” he said, “we drink the

whiskey and cola and play darts on that maple

tree.” “Great idea!” I said, rushing for the drinks. I

was beginning to understand his war against

the mundane.