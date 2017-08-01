This week, we are joined in-studio by Dr. Christian Dotson-Pierson to speak with Dr. Chris Nowinski, cofounder and CEO of the Concussion Legacy Foundation, about a recently published study by Dr. Anne McKee, which showed CTE in 110 of the 111 brains of former NFL players who were tested, as well as Dr. Pierson’s own research on the topic.
We also talk to Lindsay Gibbs of ThinkProgress about Planned Parenthood Night with the WNBA’s Seattle Storm. We’ve got a Just Stand Up and Just Sit Down award, and a very special Kaepernick Watch!
Dr. Christian Dotson-Pierson
Twitter
Dr. Chris Nowinsky
Twitter
Concussion Legacy Foundation
Website
Lindsay Gibbs
Twitter | This WNBA team took a risk and stood up for Planned Parenthood
