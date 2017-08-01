Want to Fight Back? Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every Tuesday.

This week, we are joined in-studio by Dr. Christian Dotson-Pierson to speak with Dr. Chris Nowinski, cofounder and CEO of the Concussion Legacy Foundation, about a recently published study by Dr. Anne McKee, which showed CTE in 110 of the 111 brains of former NFL players who were tested, as well as Dr. Pierson’s own research on the topic. Ad Policy

We also talk to Lindsay Gibbs of ThinkProgress about Planned Parenthood Night with the WNBA’s Seattle Storm. We’ve got a Just Stand Up and Just Sit Down award, and a very special Kaepernick Watch!

Dr. Christian Dotson-Pierson

Twitter

Dr. Chris Nowinsky

Twitter

Concussion Legacy Foundation

Website

Lindsay Gibbs

Twitter | This WNBA team took a risk and stood up for Planned Parenthood

