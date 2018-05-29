This week we have Bijan Bayne, social commentator and author of the book Elgin Baylor: The Man Who Changed Basketball to talk the NFL, the new anthem policy, and the unholy mess created by unaccountable billionaires. Ad Policy

We have Choice Words about the White House’s decision to pardon Jack Johnson. We also have Just Stand Up and Just Sit Down awards, to Sterling Brown and a recurring figure, Kaepernick Watch, and more!

Bijan Bayne

Elgin Baylor: The Man Who Changed Basketball

Sky Kings: Black Pioneers of Professional Basketball

Twitter: @bijancbayne

Zirin

Donald Trump would have been one of Jack Johnson’s tormentors