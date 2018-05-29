This week we have Bijan Bayne, social commentator and author of the book Elgin Baylor: The Man Who Changed Basketball to talk the NFL, the new anthem policy, and the unholy mess created by unaccountable billionaires.
We have Choice Words about the White House’s decision to pardon Jack Johnson. We also have Just Stand Up and Just Sit Down awards, to Sterling Brown and a recurring figure, Kaepernick Watch, and more!
Bijan Bayne
Elgin Baylor: The Man Who Changed Basketball
Sky Kings: Black Pioneers of Professional Basketball
Twitter: @bijancbayne
Zirin
Donald Trump would have been one of Jack Johnson’s tormentors