Just over the mountains from Morristown, Tennessee, activists last April crashed a police picnic in Hendersonville to protest their city’s complicity with ICE. Bringing a brass band, organizers chanted, “¡El pueblo, unido, jamás será vencido!” Singing together, dozens of protesters disrupted the picnic until police disbanded the protest.
Renewed resistance in the South and Appalachia has taken many outside the region by surprise. Far from simply a fringe movement, calls to end ICE’s abuses are gaining momentum, even within such perceived conservative strongholds. This sea change is driven in large part by community organizers like Southerners on New Ground (SONG), an Atlanta-based organization defending the rights of LGBTQ+ people of color in the rural South. To SONG and its sister groups across the South, silence is complicity. Letting ICE picnic in peace is not an option, so long as so many others are forced to live in fear.
SONG is a progressive coalition that unites kindred spirits across the South. Stretching from Asheville to Atlanta, it is one of the South’s largest LGBTQ+ led organizations, and prides itself on being both bilingual and multigenerational. Although many of its members are college students or recent graduates, SONG—like SAGE and other multigenerational civil-rights groups—devotes special attention to the movement’s elders, and young activists with an emphasis on learning from past struggles. From the #Not1More campaign in Georgia several years ago to their “electoral experiments” and campaigns against voter suppression leading into the midterm elections, SONG sees itself as part of a much larger Southern legacy. And though LGBTQ+ history is suppressed across much of the South by “Don’t Say Gay” and similar such laws, students in SONG’s ranks engage with fellow students in their own classrooms—despite campuses that all too often exclude them. By lifting up the legacy of those who came before them, college-age organizers refuse to remain invisible.
Currently, much of SONG’s work is spearheaded by students and recent graduates. One of the organization’s central missions is to lift up the student voices that are essential in convincing the next generation that freedom can still be found in the South. Everyone deserves to feel that they belong in their own hometown. With this in mind, its affiliatedSTAY Project run out of the Highlander Center, aims to convince LGBTQ+ youth to remain in the red states of their birth, and to stand and fight rather than leaving the region as so many have before them. By providing a playbook for young organizers, SONG encourages college students not simply to stay involved, but to see themselves as leaders in the fight for a more free South. From its DigiCommz project fostering student protest artists to its numerous activist retreats across the mountain South, SONG sees students as a source of inspiration, not simply interlopers. For both SONG and STAY, college students are a crucial bridge to the next generation of Southern civil-rights leaders, and their voices are vital to steering SONG’s future course.