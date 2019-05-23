Bernie is back on page one of The New York Times, but the paper’s report last weekend was not about his new plan to save public schools—the most progressive education program in modern American history—or his proposal to end all subsidies for oil and gas companies. Instead, it was about a trip he made to Nicaragua in 1985, more than 30 years ago. They didn’t like it. How do we explain the Times’ coverage of Bernie Sanders? Amy Wilentz comments. Ad Policy

Also: John Nichols talks about Justin Amash, the first Republican member of Congress to say that Trump has committed impeachable offenses—and also about The Nation’s new podcast, which he hosts—it’s called “Next Left,” and the premiere episode, out now, features Ilhan Omar.

Plus: There are 1,000 redactions in the 448 pages of the Muller report, individual names and entire pages that we are not allowed to see. They are part of a larger problem of government secrecy which started long before Trump and which is now threatening to cripple our democracy—Karen Greenberg explains.