Want to Fight Back? Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every Tuesday.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue.

Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter.

Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can each week.

Travel With The Nation Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits.

Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

CONTACT: Caitlin Graf, The Nation, press [at] thenation.com, 212-209-5400 Ad Policy

New York, NY—August 7, 2017—The Nation, America’s leading source of progressive politics and culture, today announced the appointment of Steph Burt and Carmen Giménez Smith as poetry editors. In their new roles, Burt (@accommodatingly) and Smith (@lizitasmith) will solicit and commission a wide range of American and international poetry and build out a more robust poetry vertical online. They start in the fall and will begin accepting submissions September 15, 2017. (See guidelines.)

“We’re delighted to have Steph and Carmen join our masthead as poetry editors,” says literary editor David Marcus. “Both are accomplished critics and editors as well as poets with wide-ranging tastes, and they bring to the magazine a bold and exciting vision that will help us continue to be an important venue for poetry in America.”

“I’m amazed and delighted to have, together with Carmen, this opportunity,” adds Steph Burt. “In its mix of literary tradition, much-needed advocacy, and committed audience, there is really nothing much like The Nation and we hope to bring readers the poets they like, the poets we like, the poets they didn’t know they loved, and the best poets we ourselves have yet to discover.”

“There’s a lot going on in the poetry world right now, and we’re happy to be able to shine, on some of it, the light that this journal and its readers can give,” says Carmen Giménez Smith. “Poetry has always been vital to progressive movements, and we hope to capture the most striking examples of that intersection.”