New York, NY—August 7, 2017—The Nation, America’s leading source of progressive politics and culture, today announced the appointment of Steph Burt and Carmen Giménez Smith as poetry editors. In their new roles, Burt (@accommodatingly) and Smith (@lizitasmith) will solicit and commission a wide range of American and international poetry and build out a more robust poetry vertical online. They start in the fall and will begin accepting submissions September 15, 2017. (See guidelines.)
“We’re delighted to have Steph and Carmen join our masthead as poetry editors,” says literary editor David Marcus. “Both are accomplished critics and editors as well as poets with wide-ranging tastes, and they bring to the magazine a bold and exciting vision that will help us continue to be an important venue for poetry in America.”
“I’m amazed and delighted to have, together with Carmen, this opportunity,” adds Steph Burt. “In its mix of literary tradition, much-needed advocacy, and committed audience, there is really nothing much like The Nation and we hope to bring readers the poets they like, the poets we like, the poets they didn’t know they loved, and the best poets we ourselves have yet to discover.”
“There’s a lot going on in the poetry world right now, and we’re happy to be able to shine, on some of it, the light that this journal and its readers can give,” says Carmen Giménez Smith. “Poetry has always been vital to progressive movements, and we hope to capture the most striking examples of that intersection.”
Steph Burt (who also goes by Stephen and Stephanie) is a professor of English at Harvard University and the author of several books of poetry and literary criticism, including The Poem Is You (Harvard University Press, 2016) and Advice from the Lights, to be published by Graywolf in October 2017. She first contributed to The Nation in 2002 and, more recently, wrote about the life and times of Polish poet Czesław Miłosz for the 2017 Spring Books issue. Her poems, reviews, essays, and articles have appeared in many journals, including the The New York Times Book Review, the London Review of Books, Rain Taxi, and the Times Literary Supplement. When she is not writing about, or writing, poetry, she has been known to cover comic books, pop music, science fiction, and women’s basketball. She lives in Belmont, Massachusetts, with her spouse and two children.