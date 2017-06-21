CONTACT: Caitlin Graf, The Nation, press [at] thenation.com, 212-209-5400
New York, NY—June 21, 2017—Voter suppression. Health-care repeal. A planet in crisis. President Trump. For progressives, there are countless reasons to fight back. So many, in fact, that it’s become a full-time job to figure out the most effective ways to resist the new normal. The Nation, America’s leading source of progressive politics and culture, is here to help: We do the research. You take action.
This week, we’re launching “Take Action Now” (@NationAction)—a weekly online e-mail initiative that curates opportunities for activism on a sliding scale of time commitment and investment. Released every Tuesday, “Take Action Now” directs progressive energy towards meaningful action with a digestible e-mail resource of the great activism and organizing taking place around the country. Whether subscribers have five minutes or five hours to devote to a cause, The Nation is here to help our community navigate the politics of protest. Sign up here.
“Founded by abolitionists at the end of the Civil War, The Nation has long been a publication of resistance—believing that movements have the capacity to bring about a more democratic and equitable world,” explains Editor in Chief and Publisher Katrina vanden Heuvel. “Our proud legacy is proof positive that we’ve been on the right side of history in some of the greatest debates roiling our country and our world.”
In late 2013, recognizing a need from our engaged and highly politicized readers, The Nation launched “Take Action”—an activism program that directs subscribers to act on timely, critical issues, frequently with partner organizations we trust. In a few short years, that community ballooned to over 400,000 subscribers; since the election of Donald Trump, the growth rate of our “Take Action” list quadrupled. Hundreds of thousands of Nation readers have signed petitions, called their representatives, and taken to the streets to raise awareness of diverse issues ranging from net neutrality to voter suppression to global warming to immigrant rights.