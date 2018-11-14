Ready to fight back? Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every week.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter. The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter.

Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Travel With The Nation Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits. Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits.

Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

CONTACT: Caitlin Graf, The Nation, press [at] thenation.com, 212-209-5400 Ad Policy

Jason Farbman, The Nation Institute, jason [at] nationinstitute.org

New York, NY—November 14, 2018—The Nation, America’s leading source of progressive politics and culture, announced today that it will assume sole responsibility for an internship program which has been administered in partnership between The Nation and The Nation Institute since 1978. The Victor S. Navasky Internship Program, widely regarded as one of the finest and most rigorous programs for early career journalists, will now be fully managed by The Nation magazine.

“The Nation Institute has been a great steward of this program for nearly 40 years,” said Katrina vanden Heuvel, Editor and Publisher of The Nation. “At a moment when facts and rigor are sorely lacking in the public arena, the internship program has set the gold standard for excellence. We are proud to assume full responsibility for the program and invest in a new generation of journalists.”

Participants in the program experience a comprehensive immersion into The Nation and TheNation.com’s editorial processes, with rigorous training in the work of fact-checking, investigative reporting, research support, and web production. Interns are also given the opportunity to attend educational seminars with prominent magazine writers, respected thought-leaders, veteran editors, and publishing staff. Alumni of the internship program have gone on to produce award-winning, breakthrough journalism, with bylines appearing at hundreds of leading media institutions around the world.

“We have been so proud to help jumpstart the careers of over a thousand journalists, providing critical training and nurturing diverse voices as they enter the field,” said Taya Kitman, Executive Director of The Nation Institute. “But as we evolve and continue to grow our programs, it makes sense for the magazine to assume full control of the internship. It will be in great hands, and The Nation Institute will continue its commitment to mentoring through our fellowships for emerging journalists.”

The Nation Institute, a nonprofit media center, will focus on developing its core programs, including a bestselling book publishing imprint, Nation Books; an award-winning Investigative Fund that supports investigative journalism; Journalism Fellowships that support established and emerging reporters; the website TomDispatch; and prize programs to support whistleblowing, truth-telling and social justice. Current Issue View our current issue

The Nation will continue to offer a spring and a fall internship each year, with cohorts lasting for six months and consisting of six interns per class. Interns work full-time and are paid $15-an-hour. Although applications are closed for the next cycle, additional information about the program can be found here.

For interview requests or further information, please see contact information above.

About The Nation:

Founded by abolitionists in 1865, The Nation has chronicled the breadth and depth of political and cultural life from the debut of the telegraph to the rise of Twitter, serving as a critical, independent, and progressive voice in American journalism.

# # #