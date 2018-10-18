Ready to fight back? Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every week.

CONTACT: Caitlin Graf, The Nation, press [at] thenation.com, 212-209-5400

New York, NY—October 18, 2018—The Nation, America’s leading source of independent journalism, progressive politics, and culture, today announced that Zephyr Teachout will be joining the editorial board to advise on issues close to her work combating corruption, crony capitalism, monopoly power, and corporate-friendly politics.

“We’re so pleased Zephyr is joining our masthead,” says Nation editor and publisher Katrina vanden Heuvel. “She has spent much of her life working to restore America’s democracy. Zephyr believes in holding the powerful and corrupt accountable, as does The Nation. Her deeply informed insights into why our current political system is broken—and how it can be repaired—will inform our journalism and thinking.”

“It is an honor to join The Nation’s esteemed editorial board,” adds Teachout. “The integrity of our democratic system is under attack by forces that would undermine the rule of law and the sanctity of truth. The Nation’s role trumpeting an equitable and just society and government is more vital now than ever, and I look forward to bringing my robust experience as an activist and advocate to help advise the important work they do.”

A distinguished academic and a principled, savvy politician, Teachout has been at the forefront of advancing progressive reform for nearly two decades. She literally wrote the book on corruption in America, and her previous contributions to the pages of The Nation have focused on 21st-century trust busting, tackling abuses of power, and advocating for equitable economic policies. In the past few years, Teachout has also injected much-needed debate into several competitive New York elections by giving voice to the groundswell of progressive populist sentiment rumbling across the state and throughout the country. (The Nation endorsed Teachout’s visionary campaigns for governor of New York in 2014, and for state attorney general in 2018.) She is also a key architect of two ongoing cases against President Trump for violating the US Constitution’s emoluments clause.

Helmed by vanden Heuvel and executive editor Richard Kim, The Nation is committed to providing a deeper understanding of the world as it is—and as it could be—by driving bold ideas into the conversation and igniting debates far beyond our pages. Teachout joins fellow editorial-board members including Deepak Bhargava, Kai Bird, Barbara Ehrenreich, Frances FitzGerald, Eric Foner, Greg Grandin, Lani Guinier, Tony Kushner, Toni Morrison, Walter Mosley, Khalil Gibran Muhammad, Victor Navasky, Pedro Antonio Noguera, Richard Parker, Elizabeth Pochoda, Rinku Sen, and Dorian T. Warren in advising this mission.

For interview requests or further information, please see contact information above.

About The Nation:

Founded by abolitionists in 1865, The Nation has chronicled the breadth and depth of political and cultural life from the debut of the telegraph to the rise of Twitter, serving as a critical, independent, and progressive voice in American journalism.

