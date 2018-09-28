Independent news is more important than ever. Sign up to get the best of The Nation in your inbox every weekday. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up to get the best of The Nation in your inbox every weekday.

This week, Cuba’s new post-Castro president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, arrived in New York to address the UN General Assembly. Making his debut on the world stage, Díaz-Canel repudiated the “failed” US embargo against Cuba. Soon, the UN will issue its annual, and overwhelming, condemnation of the embargo—as it has done every fall for the past 27 years. Last year, 191 nations voted to denounce the bloqueo, as the Cubans call it. Only two—the United States and Israel—voted to support it. Ad Policy

But while the embargo remains a well-known obstacle to normal economic relations, diplomatic relations, which were fully normalized during the Obama administration, now face a far more amorphous challenge: the still-unexplained health problems suffered by more than two dozen US covert operatives and diplomatic officials in Havana between November 2016 and August 2017.

A year ago the State Department virtually shuttered the US embassy in Havana—and expelled the majority of Cuban personnel from Cuba’s embassy in Washington—in response to the rash of ailments reported by embassy personnel, which included hearing loss, headaches, dizziness, insomnia, and cognitive impediments. The dramatic downsizing of staff—from over 50 embassy employees to around 15—was accompanied by a dire warning to US travelers to steer clear of Cuba, leading to a significant falloff of tourism to the island.

The State Department recently rescinded the travel alert, but not before the nascent private sector in Cuba, which caters to US tourism, suffered significant economic losses. Cuban entrepreneurs, as well as thousands of other Cubans with family in the United States, have been hit hard by the closure of the consulate section of the embassy, which has prevented them from obtaining visas in Havana to travel to the United States on business or to visit relatives. They are now forced to bear the expense of traveling to countries such as Mexico, Colombia, or Guyana to apply for a visa.

Moreover, as Cuba transitions into the post-Castro era, “the staff reduction at the embassy has made it more difficult for U.S. diplomats to cover significant economic and political developments in Cuba,” according to a recent impact assessment by the Congressional Research Service. “With recent developments such as a new Cuban president, new regulations on Cuba’s private sector, and the Cuban government embarking on a process to update the country’s constitution,” the CRS study advised, “U.S. policymakers may benefit from a fully staffed embassy with the ability to analyze these and other ongoing developments in Cuba.” Related Article What the US Government Is Not Telling You About Those ‘Sonic Attacks’ in Cuba Peter Kornbluh