“I’ve got world titles and multi millions of dollars, you’ve got $20,000 to show and you teach kiddies jiu-jitsu.”
“I’m about to knock out a stuffed, fat ass, skinny Mexican.”
“He’s dressed like a little sheik’s servant . . . struggling to make a few quid.”
“[He] broke his foot and his vagina in the same day.”
“He’s a quiet little hillbilly from the back arse of nowhere. His cousin is probably named Cletus!”
If Donald Trump, a leprechaun, and John Kreese from The Karate Kidhad a love child, the result would be Conor McGregor. The abrasive, politically-incorrect Irish nationalist is the highest paid fighter in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Saturday night, he will step outside the UFC’s cage and into the boxing ring with undefeated boxing champion Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. The pay-per-view bout is expected to shatter box office records.
While most fans of mixed martial arts and boxing would say that they are against racism, sexism, and homophobia, they still stand poised to avidly support a pair of fighters who are caricatures of bigotry and intolerance. During the promotional tour for the “Money Fight,” McGregor and Mayweather manufactured a highlight reel of Trumpian quotes mixed with Jerry Springer theatrics. Mayweather called McGregor a “faggot” and threw a pile of one-dollar bills in the air, as he demanded that McGregor strip like a “bitch.” McGregor, the self-proclaimed “multi-cultured individual” who “doesn’t see color,” responded by upping the ante. After berating Mayweather for not knowing how to read, he shouted “dance for me, boy!” and then went on to compare the black boxers in Rocky III to dancing monkeys.
When called out by Mayweather for being a racist, McGregor offered an apology out of the Trump handbook. That is, instead of apologizing for his comments, he doubled down. “A lot of media seem to be saying I’m against black people. That’s absolutely fucking ridiculous. Do they not know I’m half black? I’m half black from the bellybutton down.” As if his explanation was insufficient, McGregor proceeded to dry thrust his hips into the air as a “present” for his “beautiful black female fans.”