Made the night, made the day, made deep

the waters, made the waters go away,

made the crow and the threshing sound,

made the earth and the shovel, made the dove

and the olive sprig, made holes in the ground

fill up with time, made peace a spring of trouble.

Made the rock, the bone, the mud, the cloud,

the bee-loud glade, made the prayer sound

of water wearing rock away, made the spark,

made the flint, made the dry grass brittle,

made the crystal, made the plug, made memory

on the touch screen glow, made aleph silent,

made fear live at home, made the cross winds

carry smoke from open window out open door,

made the circuit, made the fire a button turns on,

made the flood, made the drawer, made the deer

on plastic legs in the overgrown lawn,

made paradise, made tears, made the child yawn, Ad Policy

o you, o none, o no one, o you,

o fault, o vault, o stars,

o zero, o rift, o bright sea, o cliff

there is a height, there is a depth, there is

the level ground, there is silence there

where some hear only sound, there is ash

and hair and ashen hair, there is an alphabet

whose last letter wanders in the dust

seeking some thing that can’t be found,

there is wisdom and hunger and days,

blank pages in books, music, and strange

animals asleep in beds of their own making—

all night these animals dream of themselves

in this world of no proof only evidence.