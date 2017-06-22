Most Popular

The problem with empty suits is that the other side gets to color them in. Handel, a nondescript, run-of-the-mill Republican, tried to avoid mentioning Trump, much less defending him. Yet she—and the tens of millions in outside money provided by conservatives—nationalized the election. They painted Ossoff as a closet liberal. He wasn’t “one of us” (he didn’t even live in the district). He was simply a vessel for House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi and her “San Francisco values.”

This likely foreshadows the Republican strategy in 2018: Nationalize the election and raise the specter of Pelosi taking the House or New York’s Chuck Schumer leading the Senate. Pelosi’s opponents in the Democratic party are using Republican attacks to question her leadership. But the answer isn’t to allow the right to define Democrats leaders—it is to force Republicans to defend or abandon Trump’s follies and to put forth a clear, bold alternative agenda for the country. In choosing to do neither of these, Ossoff allowed Republicans to set the terms of the debate.

In the short term, Handel’s gave, in Frank Bruni’s words, “fresh hope for [Trump’s] stalled legislative agenda.” Defeat would have spread fears among Republicans worried about Trump’s mad-hatter antics, corruption, and incompetence. Instead, Republicans sought to use the victory to forge new unity around their substantive agenda: Trumpcare, tax cuts, deregulation, and budget cuts.

But the GOP might quickly become the victim of its own success. Polls show voters hate a House health-are bill that even Donald Trump terms “mean,” and the Senate bill isn’t any better. Americans are more concerned that the rich and corporations don’t pay their fair share of taxes than they are excited about more top-end tax cuts. The deep cuts in Trump’s proposed budget—in education, Pell grants, home heating, and more—won’t gain popular approval. As David Frum argues, a defeat in Georgia might have sobered Republicans a bit. But, instead, they are likely to double down on defending Trump and pushing their agenda. The Nation is reader-supported. Donate today to fund more reporting like this. Donate

For the activist base of the party—the Sanders-Warren wing that is on the march—the lessons of the special election are clear. The efforts to build an independent capacity to recruit, train, and support populist candidates up and down the ticket should be redoubled. The push to crystallize a bold agenda for change and debate it across the country is vital. Mobilization to resist Trump but also to challenge Democrats is needed.

We know what the party pros will do. To take back the House, they want Democrats to focus on suburban districts, like the 23 Republican-held districts that Hillary Clinton carried, largely in the suburbs of Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Washington. Rahm Emanuel and Bruce Reed wrote that these districts are “mainstream in tone and interest.” They want to recruit “credible candidates” that will “match their districts, not align with the party’s activist base.” As New Mexico Representative Ben Ray Lujan, chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee put it, “Let’s take the time to find people who fit their districts, have compelling stories, and work hard to earn support from voters.” They can count on Trump to rouse Democratic voters and money.

All factions of the Democratic Party agree on the need for a clear economic agenda. But the pros, in the end, would rather bet on the empty-suit candidates than take a chance on populist tribunes who are demanding a mandate for fundamental change.

“There are people who, as I often say, would rather have first class seats going down with the Titanic, rather than change the course of the ship,” said Bernie Sanders in an interview with David Sirota last week. If the popular movements of our time are to go from “resistance to power,” as Sanders told the People’s Summit, they will have to do so by building independent capacity while fighting to take over and transform the Democratic Party.