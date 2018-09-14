Most Popular

Under pressure to rethink the impact of its policies on the poor, in some cases the IMF has been encouraging social protections such as safety-net expenditures, however meager, though it declines to mandate that countries provide universal supports to all their citizens, and in many cases opposes them. Alston, who penned a critical report in June on IMF policies, notes that a human-rights-based approach would aim to “prevent or alleviate poverty, vulnerability and social exclusion,” and a floor would include “basic social-security guarantees for health care, as well as income security for children, older persons and those unable to work, especially in cases of sickness, unemployment, maternity, and disability.”

Critics claim that in practice the fund treats social protection more as charity than as something necessitated by flaws in the underlying ideology. According to Oxfam, “A truly ambitious and inequality-focused approach would first ask what structural reforms would directly benefit these groups, rather than focus exclusively on mitigating harm done to them by reforms.” Alston argued that “To date, the IMF has been an organization with a large brain, an unhealthy ego, and a tiny conscience. If it takes social protection seriously, rather than making a tokenistic commitment to minimal safety nets, it can show the world that it has actually learned from its past mistakes.”

Another example of the fund's actions' belying its stated intentions is in its gender analysis. According to critiques compiled by the watchdog NGO Bretton Woods Project, the IMF's current attention to gender is long overdue, but not consistent, systematic, or comprehensive, and the organization fails to consider how barriers to full equality have economic dimensions. The report concludes that the organization relies on the flawed presumption that economic policy is gender neutral, ignores women's unpaid work in the domestic sphere and greater participation in the informal economy, and doesn't recognize that decreases in social spending disproportionately harm women. Piecemeal adjustments are inadequate, since "the cumulative impact…is so detrimental to women's rights and gender equality, and mitigating and addressing each of these individual policy measures in specific ways misses the point."

Compounding these shortcomings, the IMF holds that it is not required to promote human rights. The fund believes that human rights are inherently political and that since its mandate is apolitical, they are outside its mission. This stance ignores the reality that the architecture of global finance reflects political choices. As Alston notes, “That division of the IMF universe into matters that are either economic or political goes to the core of the problem of locating such issues as social protection, which are both economic and political but much else besides.”

The fund’s membership in the UN system heightens its obligation to advance that institution’s goals. But Alfred de Zayas, then UN independent expert on the promotion of a democratic and equitable international order, said in 2017 that it has often failed to do so: “I deplore the fact that the lending practices of international financial institutions sometimes go against the aims of the United Nations, not just in the field of human rights, but also in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.” De Zayas urged the Fund “to abandon its ‘outdated’ insistence on ‘Wild West’ privatization, market deregulation, and austerity.”

The IMF faces significant obstacles to equitable transformation. Despite modest changes to the organization’s voting structure, which is determined by a quota system that considers a country’s GDP and other factors, high-income economies can still dictate terms to their low- and middle-income counterparts, and the United States retains veto power over certain decisions, including amendments to the IMF charter. Another impediment to a more progressive framework is institutional inertia; according to research done by Theresa Reinold, a professor at Duisburg-Essen University, the IMF has a deeply entrenched organizational culture that prefers the path of least resistance and relies on self-reinforcing perspectives. The fund, while not monolithic, is largely populated by technocrats who tend to be educated in the same elite institutions and lack incentives to critically reflect on alternatives to the organization’s embedded logic. Even when that ideology is challenged by the IMF’s research arm, it has not translated easily to policy-making and implementation. As Alston and others urge, democratizing leadership and ranks to include those with varied economic training and ideologies, as well as diversifying in terms of gender, geography, and range of expertise, would help the fund consider and integrate heterogeneous perspectives on economic policy-making, and a more expansive understanding of their impacts. And if the IMF continues to insist that human rights are outside its mandate, its Articles of Agreement must be amended to include them.

The fund is currently conducting a review of its conditionality policies that could allow it to advance a more egalitarian agenda. Civil-society groups urged the IMF in a letter to use this “opportunity to reconsider the current approach in favour of one that protects universal human rights and supports the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.” To that end, de Zayas recommended that the fund replace regressive loan conditions with progressive ones, including placing a moratorium on military spending, promoting tax reform and stepped-up tax enforcement, prohibiting the use of money to repay vulture-capital loans, and outlawing tax havens. Including civil society in this reform process is critical to counterbalancing the policy preferences of wealthy investor countries who are, in effect, ensuring a return on their investment by imposing self-serving economic terms on struggling countries.

Given the deep roots of the IMF’s past policy failures, consequential change will require more than just tinkering around the edges. But since transformative reforms are unlikely at the moment, incremental change is better than nothing. As Alston argued, “many observers now accept that there are strong links between populism, disillusionment with government, and the exacerbation of economic insecurity caused by the sorts of neoliberal policies with which the Fund has long been synonymous.” In this era of escalating tension between capitalism and democracy, the stakes for overhauling the IMF are enormous.