The challenges are perhaps most clear when we consider the fight over health care. President Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan have failed spectacularly in their efforts to repeal Obamacare. That’s in no small part thanks to loud constituent opposition; some of us are feeling so triumphant that we are talking again about single-payer. And why not? We must name the real goal.

But meanwhile, the actual fight over Obamacare—the only health-care access that millions of people have right now—is regulatory, not legislative. I’ve written many times that the Affordable Care Act is best understood as an antipoverty program. In addition to providing tax credits to cover premiums and expanding Medicaid eligibility, thus growing that program by an estimated 11.2 million people, the ACA offers an indirect cash subsidy to 7.1 million people, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. About 58 percent of those who have chosen a plan through the ACA marketplace this year will receive a discount on cost-sharing, such as deductibles and co-pays. These subsidies, offered by insurers but financed by federal dollars, go to people making under 250 percent of the current poverty level. Despite our political obsession with the higher-income people in the individual-insurance market, such low-income households constitute the vast majority of Obamacare enrollees. This is precisely why Ryan and his ilk can’t tolerate the law: They rightly see it as an expansion of the Great Society they are dedicated to dismantling.

And so the administration has already started to dismantle Obamacare through changes in regulation. In mid-April, the White House finalized new rules that are designed to shrink the ACA's insurance marketplace over the next year, cutting the enrollment period roughly in half and making it far more difficult to sign up via special enrollment. Trump has also threatened to cut the federal payments to insurers that finance subsidies for low- income households. These regulations echo the enrollment changes that the Republicans want for Medicaid—indeed, whatever the fate of Ryan's American Health Care Act, we can be sure that the goal of "reforming" Medicaid in the much same way that Republicans and Democrats colluded to end welfare will remain a priority.

Obamacare’s quiet political weapon has always been time. If it were kept going long enough, too many people would be benefiting from the ACA for it to be killed, and states holding out against Medicaid expansion would no longer be able to bear the financial pain of doing so. But Trump and Ryan can now adopt a similarly patient approach toward destroying the system. They can suffocate the ACA using the same tool of government regulation that they claim to hate. But, of course, it’s only laws that help poor people that they really oppose.

Obamacare was never a perfect system; even at its best, it’s a market solution to a human-rights problem. We need a single-payer health-care system. But getting there requires a moral argument we rarely hear: that widespread poverty in a nation as wealthy as ours is a crime against humanity. To truly fight the Trump era’s extremism, we have to build consensus on this moral truth, too.