Most Popular

2 Bernie Sanders Just Introduced His Free College Tuition Plan

5 The Senate Should Censure Trump

Republicans in North Carolina took their hostility to the democratic process to the extreme degree after the 2016 election when Democrat Roy Cooper was elected governor, passing a series of bills in the lame-duck state legislative session to reduce or eliminate the governor’s essential powers. The bills prevented the governor from appointing a majority of members to the state board of elections or 100 county boards of elections; reduced the number of public employees the governor could appoint from 1,500 to 425 and prevented the governor from appointing members to boards of state universities; and made it harder for the state Supreme Court, which has a 4-3 Democratic majority, to review future challenges to election-law changes. It was nothing less than a legislative coup. The courts blocked the changes to the boards of elections, but Republicans are still trying to change the rules. THE STAKES ARE HIGHER NOW THAN EVER. GET THE NATION IN YOUR INBOX.

When Republicans didn’t like the fact that President Obama would get to fill Antonin Scalia’s Supreme Court seat in 2016, they simply invented a new argument – that a president in the last year of his term or during an election year couldn’t make a new appointment – to avoid giving Merrick Garland a hearing, let alone a vote. In fact, on seven different occasions since 1912, a president in the last year of his term or during an election year was able to fill a Supreme Court vacancy. “All vacancies in an election year in the last 116 years were filled,” reports Factcheck.org.

I’m no great fan of the filibuster, but it’s stunningly hypocritical for Republicans to deny Garland a hearing and a vote and then change the Senate rules to confirm Gorsuch. The very things they demanded for Gorsuch, they denied to Garland. Yes, Democrats did invoke the nuclear option for lower court nominees in 2013, but Republicans have been far more obstructionist toward judicial nominations than Democrats have, as David Leonhardt of the New York Times wrote recently.

The pattern is clear – when Republicans don’t like the legislative rules or an outcome of an election, they change the rules or try to nullify the election. The story isn’t that both sides are to blame for hyper-partisanship in Washington. It’s that one party believes in democracy and the other does not.