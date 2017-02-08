Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell began his exceptionally long Capitol Hill career as an intern for one of the lions of the Senate: Kentucky Senator John Sherman Cooper. It happened that McConnell worked with Cooper, an old-school “Party of Lincoln” liberal Republican, during the remarkable era when the senator championed enactment of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Ad Policy

McConnell has spoken and written at great length about how he was inspired by Cooper’s steady support of civil-rights legislation in the 1960s: “despite the considerable opposition from back home, Senator Cooper never wavered.” In his own memoir, McConnell hailed Senator Cooper’s long and courageous record of advancing “racial equality for every American citizen.”

Cooper did, indeed, act as a “profile-in-courage” senator when he rallied fellow Republicans to support civil-rights legislation, with the argument that it was their historic and moral duty as members of the “Party of Lincoln.” History well records that the courageous Kentuckian played a critical role in organizing most of his party’s caucus to vote with liberal Democrats to avert the stalling tactics of segregationist Democrats, and their conservative Republican allies, so that the Senate could finally speak on behalf of civil rights.

McConnell has always celebrated Cooper’s legacy, and rightly so.

Yet, when a fellow senator invoked the memory of struggles on behalf of racial equality by reading the words of Coretta Scott King on Tuesday night, McConnell and the members of his majority caucus shut her down.

During the Senate debate on the nomination of Alabama Senator Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III to serve as Donald Trump’s attorney general, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren referred to portions of a letter written three decades ago by Coretta Scott King in opposition to the nomination of Sessions to serve as a federal judge. In that letter, the widow of the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. recalled how Sessions had as a US Attorney prosecuted voting-rights activists in Alabama and wrote: