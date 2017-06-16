Most Popular

In the months that followed, divestment spread to San Francisco, Missoula, and several tribes including the Muckleshoot tribe in Seattle, the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe in Minnesota, and Nez Perce in Idaho. Responding in part to the demands of DAPL activists, Portland, Oregon chose to end corporate investment all together. And although they cited fraud instead of DAPL in their announcement, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and city Comptroller Scott Stringer announced in late May that NYC would no longer work with Wells Fargo.

Ready to get started? On top of DAPL, There are several threatening pipeline projects across the country that are in the works and each of these represents an extraction based agenda that must be resisted. The website Mazaska Talks (or Money Talks) has posted a detailed overview of its campaign against the entire DAPL system and four additional tar sands pipelines, including Keystone. Their site also links to a google sheet with the organization’s research on various cities around the country and a form you can fill out once you’ve got a campaign going and are looking to connect. You can also find some more pointers for launching your own campaign at DefundDAPL.org.

Finally, to help get New York City to commit to divesting from ALL banks invested in the pipeline (Indian Country Today has said that the city, and its $165 billion pension fund, pose “perhaps the most potent threat to DAPL.”), you can contact Comptroller Scott Stringer here. GET A DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION FOR JUST $12! Subscribe

2. Call Your Bank

Some of the biggest banks in the country are involved with DAPL and there’s a good chance many of us have relationships with them. If you’re a customer of any of the 15 banks directly supporting the DAPL or any of the banks targeted by the Mazaska Talks campaign, call and tell them that you disapprove of their support. Here’s a script from Food and Water Watch:

“As a customer of your financial institution, I reject the notion of my money helping to support your investment in the Dakota Access pipeline, an inherently dangerous and unjust oil pipeline that threatens air and water quality in many states, and violates sacred lands of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe. I urge you to give up your financial stake in the Dakota Access pipeline immediately.”

3. Transfer Your Own Funds to a Credit Union or a “Better Bank”

After you’ve called your bank, go a step further and move your money all together. According to the website, Defund DAPL, which has called upon “one million people around the world to close their accounts with banks funding the Dakota Access Pipeline,” personal divestment has amounted to over $82 million moved out of the banks that fund DAPL. Moving money certainly sends a message the DAPL investors will understand. Norway’s DNB Capital and the Dutch bank ING have already withdrawn from the project.

Divesting your own funds also has the added benefit of allowing you to support businesses that deserve it; a number of credit unions and banks are not attached to the fossil fuel industry and many are owned by indigenous people. The Indian Country Media Network has compiled lists of indigenous owned banks and credit unions. Yes! Magazine has put together a guide for finding a bank that is not invested in the DAPL. The Black Out Coalition has provided a map of black owned banks and credit unions across the US.

There is also a growing movement to establish public banks, which would be directly accountable to the communities they serve. Defenders of Mother Earth-Huichin has compiled a document detailing the relative merits of public banking as a tactic for supporting indigenous struggle and the transition from a fossil fuel driven, extractive model for the economy. In addition to providing key information about the role of the banking system in tying people’s wealth to projects like the DAPL, they stress that divestment is only a first step and that transitioning away from the pernicious effects of the extractive economy will only be possible when divested wealth becomes part of a strategy to reinvest in indigenous, black, and poor communities.

4. Support Organizations Fighting For Divestment, Against Fossil Fuels and for Indigenous Peoples Rights

Of course, the issues at the heart of the fight against DAPL have been with us for year—and so have many of the organizations at the forefront of that struggle. Here are just a few of the organizations to follow if you’re interested in divestment campaigns and other organizing at the intersection of environmental justice and indigenous sovereignty.