Ready to join the resistance? Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three actions every Tuesday. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three actions every Tuesday.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter. The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter.

Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Travel With The Nation Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits. Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits.

Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

America needs a new policy toward Mexico. I’m not talking about the renegotiation of NAFTA. But something that helps restore the amity and goodwill among people on both sides of the US-Mexico border. I’m calling on citizens to adopt the “Fandango Doctrine,” in which we use the arts to create more harmony between both nations. Ad Policy

The arts can be a forerunner to progress in society. It was the jazz band that was integrated in the 1930s, with Benny Goodman playing alongside Lionel Hampton, long before Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball in 1947. The US Department of State hired jazz musicians like Louis Armstrong and David Brubeck in the 1950s to tour abroad to win the hearts and minds of audiences in communist countries. When there was a thaw in US-Cuba relations in the late 1970s, musicians such as Billy Joel and Billy Swan participated in the multiday “Havana Jam” festival in Cuba in 1979, several decades before Presidents Barack Obama and Raúl Castro eventually normalized relations between the two countries in 2015.

But America has lost the hearts and minds in Mexico: Some 65 percent of Mexicans have a negative view of America, a sharp turn from the 66 percent who viewed the United States favorably in 2015. This reversal can be traced to President Donald Trump’s xenophobic rhetoric and policies. But Trump’s policies don’t reflect the feelings of the majority of the American people. According to a recent Gallup poll , 72 percent of Americans consider Mexico an ally or friend, yet this number has fallen from 78 percent in 2013.

Because anti-Mexico rhetoric is integral to Trump’s political success, we can’t expect his administration to adopt a friendlier posture towards our southern neighbor. Instead, it falls upon citizens to foster more harmonious cross-border relations.