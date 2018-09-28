Kawésqar National Park, Chile’s largest, covers 6.9 million acres of islands and peninsulas in southwestern Patagonia. The Socialist president, Michelle Bachelet, signed a decree approving its creation on January 29, shortly before she stepped down. But the park will protect only the area above water, not the adjacent waters and their fragile ecosystems. This anomaly springs from a desire not to hinder the growth of Chile’s salmon farms. In 2017 salmon was Chile’s second-biggest export after copper, earning it $3.9 billion. Ad Policy Translated by Charles Goulden.

This essay continues our exclusive collaboration with Le Monde Diplomatique, monthly publishing jointly commissioned and shared articles, both in print and online. To subscribe to LMD, go to

mondediplo.com/subscribe.

Salmon, once a seasonal luxury, has become part of the world’s daily diet. After tuna, salmon, and trout account for the largest share by value, and second largest by tonnage, of a global seafood and freshwater-fish market worth an estimated $155 billion. Fish farms produced 2.25 million metric tons of Atlantic salmon (Salmo salar) in 2016, compared with only 300,000 tons in 1993.

Salmon farming was introduced to Chile in the 1980s by the military dictatorship, betting on climatic and geographical similarities between Chile and Norway, a pioneer in aquaculture. The fjords (fiordos) of the South Pacific coast are now filled with cylindrical cages, and Chile produces 23.6 percent of all the world’s salmon supply, exporting around two-thirds of its output, mainly to the United States, Japan, and Brazil.

The people most directly affected by the new national park are the local Kawésqar population, descended from indigenous nomadic fishermen who canoed along Patagonian coasts until they settled in the mid-20th century. The 12 Kawésqar communities recognized by the state (since 1993) were consulted prior to the park’s creation, but four refused to back the project because the proposed designation as a “multi-use coastal marine area” was inadequate: ‘The sea is an integral part of our cosmogony,” said Leticia Caro, spokesperson for the rebel communities. “We have a duty to look after the marine environment. This park usurps the name Kawésqar and hands the sea over to the salmon farmers.” Related Article No More Tuna for Japan’s Sushi? Yuta Yagishita

‘The waters here used to be so clean’

Her father, Reinaldo Caro, a deep-sea fisherman in his 70s, said catches are dwindling: “It takes us a whole day to catch what we used to net in an hour and a half.” He blamed the farms: “The sea around the salmoneras is dead. The waste they produce falls to the seabed. The waters here used to be so clean.… The worst is, if we catch salmon that have escaped from farms, and sell them, we get fined, because they still belong to the farms.” This July, another 690,000 salmon stuffed with antibiotics escaped from one farm.