One of the 50 best soccer players in the DC area was detained and deported by Trump's ICE, but his teammates are fighting back. This week, we speak to Lizandro Claros's former coach, Matt Ney. It's a story that needs telling.

We also have a Just Stand Up for an NFL player who’s deeply entrenched in the fight for social justice and one for a DI college athlete who wasn’t afraid to call out the hypocrisy of the NCAA. Don’t miss the Just Sit Down Award and a very special Kaepernick watch.

And finally, a question for you, our listener: Does the league’s treatment of Colin Kaepernick going to keep you from watching the NFL? Call our hotline and we’ll respond to your comments next week!

Zirin

An Elite Soccer Team Protests ICE After Their Teammate Is Detained

