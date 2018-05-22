EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week we cross-post an excerpt from Katrina vanden Heuvel’s column at the WashingtonPost.com. Read the full text of Katrina’s column here.

Ready to join the resistance? Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three actions every Tuesday. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three actions every Tuesday.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter. The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter.

Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Travel With The Nation Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits. Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits.

Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

Progressive populist candidates are surging in Democratic primaries across the country. Potential contenders for the 2020 Democratic Party’s presidential nomination are embracing many of the signature ideas that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) drove into the debate—Medicare for All, tuition-free college, a $15 minimum wage, and more. Record numbers of female candidates—a surge fed by reaction to the election of Donald Trump and the rise of the #MeToo movement—are running, most for the first time. Ad Policy

Insurgent candidates fared well in the most recent round of primaries—in Pennsylvania, Nebraska, and Idaho. The Pennsylvania congressional delegation is currently all men. Now, with retirements and reapportionment, three to six Democratic women could win House seats in November. Pennsylvania activists also celebrated three women’s stunning victories over entrenched machine incumbents in state legislative races. The women were buoyed by the support of progressive organizations, including Democrats for a Socialist America (DSA) and Our Revolution, one of the key organizations coming out of the Sanders campaign, People’s Action, and Keystone Progress, a state grassroots organization.

These are only part of the array of organizations fueling the Democratic Spring. New organizations, many coming out of energy generated in 2016—Our Revolution, Justice Democrats, Indivisible, Brand New Congress—plus revitalized groups such as People’s Action, Working Families Party, DSA, MoveOn.org, and the Progressive Change Campaign Committee (PCCC) are recruiting and supporting insurgents up and down the ticket.

Read the full text of Katrina’s column here.