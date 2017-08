We must stop feeling things

in the deep heart’s core.

in the deep heart's core.

If you would see what’s behind you,

close your eyes. Shut your mouth

if you want to send people to hell.

You have to want to go to hell. Deserve’s

got nothing to do with it.

Yet hell has a waiting list.

Well, that’s how dumb I am,

feeling my way to hell one

name at a time.