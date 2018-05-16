Ready to join the resistance? Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three actions every Tuesday. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three actions every Tuesday.

Daniel Falcone: Can you give me your opinion on the Iran nuclear-deal framework that was created under Obama? What are your thoughts on the original policy? Ad Policy

Richard Falk: The carefully negotiated agreement with Iran on its nuclear program in 2015—formally known as the JCPOA, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and informally as the P5+1 nuclear agreement with Iran—was undoubtedly the greatest foreign-policy accomplishment of the Obama presidency. It was achieved despite fierce and unscrupulous domestic opposition orchestrated by the unabashedly pro-Israel Congress, which did all it could to stop the deal from happening, while Black Cube, the private Israeli intelligence firm, was doing its best to block the process by resorting to its bag of dirty tricks. It should be obvious that the core of the agreement was incredibly favorable to the West, as well as of great benefit to its regional and global nonproliferation goals.

The agreement’s central bargain was an exchange of strict controls on Iran’s nuclear program for phased sanctions relief that was conditional on verification by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that Iran was in full compliance with the agreement. To begin with, it should be obvious that the core of the agreement was incredibly favorable to the West, as well as of great benefit to its regional and global nonproliferation goals. P5+1 was, in some sense, a terrible deal—but not as Trump meant it. Rather, as the Iranian hard-line critics contended.

The US government agreed to soften its harsh sanctions program by stage. The sanctions regime was itself questionable, a prime instance of dubious reliance on coercive diplomacy and double standards, given the silence about Israel’s nuclear-weapons capability. Iran’s willingness to accept the most intrusive international inspection commitments ever undertaken was a calculated risk, seeking normalization, which has now resulted in disappointment and betrayal.