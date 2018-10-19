Ready to fight back? Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every week.

In a recent interview with Lesley Stahl on 60 Minutes, Donald Trump changed his tone on climate change—sort of. Ad Policy

“I’m not denying climate change,” he said. “But it could very well go back.”

Scientists overwhelmingly agree that President Trump is wrong: To suppose that climate change is somehow reversible in the natural course of events on any meaningful timescale is tantamount to denial. The science states clearly that the choices made in climate policy in the coming decades will likely affect the planet for millennia. Nothing will be reversible, except perhaps on geologic time scales—tens of thousands of years, by which time whatever remains of Trump’s towers will likely be under literal, if not financial, water.

Still, there are limits to our understanding about climate change in the very long term. That’s because climate models tend to aim at the year 2100, because of both practical and technological limitations on what can be modeled. After that, we’re looking at very long-term timescales. But no matter how we model, the effects will clearly be irrevocably catastrophic unless emissions are reduced, and fast.

On October 8, the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the gold standard of climate science, released a special report, focusing on the effects of 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming. It’s a particularly dire one, even given the subject: The 2 degrees Celsius of global warming above preindustrial levels, once considered the limit for avoiding catastrophe, is now recognized as having catastrophic consequences. Wildfires, coral reef die-offs, droughts and floods will all get worse by 2040. And ambitious geoengineering tech that doesn’t exist yet could be crucial in mitigating some of warming’s worst effects.

But even these reports have to stop somewhere, and the date is 2100, when most of the IPCC’s climate projections end. The reason for the cut-off is simple: computing power and time.