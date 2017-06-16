In the British elections, Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May failed to win a majority due to the surprising strength of Jeremy Corbyn and a reinvigorated Labour Party. Paul Mason is an award-winning journalist and a columnist for The Guardian. This interview has been edited and condensed. Ad Policy

Jon Wiener: Just before the British elections, you told us that Jeremy Corbyn was “one of the best leaders we’ve ever had.” Apparently, a lot of voters felt the same way.

Paul Mason: What happened has no parallel in modern British politics since 1945. Labour didn’t win a majority, but they won a moral victory because the government had called the election to get a bigger majority of its own. It was predicted on the night before that it would get a majority of 100 seats. In the end it got no majority. There is now what we call in Britain a hung Parliament, which would be as if Congress was controlled by nobody. Theresa May, the Conservative prime minister, is clinging on, but what happened was that really massive numbers of young people voted for Labour—not just under-24-year-olds, but under-35-year-olds. Something like half of all under-35-year-olds voted for a party that was vilified by the media as a kind of terrorist-supporting threat to national security.

JW: What kind of campaign did Corbyn run?