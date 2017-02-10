Most Popular

2 The Final Shaming of Mitch McConnell

3 Steve Bannon Wants To Start World War III

But Price’s major provision replaces the ACA with a meager tax credit to purchase private insurance on the individual market. It also converts Medicare into the same kind of coupon system, while block-granting Medicaid.

This coherent (and cruel) plan is likely to be precisely what Trump introduces as the benchmark sometime in the next several weeks. And that would solve the lack of consensus plaguing the GOP over Obamacare. Republicans have generally followed Trump’s lead thus far, regardless of his popularity or the efficacy of the programs he has offered. (See the immigration order.) And the truth is they’re not really far off on this—most of the plans being discussed have similar elements to the Price bill. The stakes are higher now than ever. Get The Nation in your inbox.

What matters is that congressional Republicans don’t want to coalesce on any one bill and subsequently hold responsibility for it. Trump and Price relieve that problem. The GOP clearly wants that guidance, both to pass blame to the executive branch and to pound wayward members with something tangible that they must support. Lamar Alexander, chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, admitted this earlier in the week. “We’ve got our own ideas and we’ll pass our own bill, but it’s hard to do anything this complex unless the president is directly involved.”

Alexander is essentially saying that Price isn’t so much an architect as a cover story. The Republican leadership already knows what they want to do. Once they get a Price blueprint, they will place four of his ideas—health savings accounts, high-risk pools, tax credits for purchasing individual insurance, and Medicaid reform—into a reconciliation bill that also repeals much of Obamacare. This is dependent on the Senate parliamentarian allowing those features as germane to a budget bill and acceptable for reconciliation. And on Medicaid there’s one huge question—whether to block-grant based on enrollment levels before the Obamacare expansion, or after. That will get extremely dicey, with parochial interests at stake. But if they iron that out, the bills could come up as early as next month. GET A DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION FOR JUST $9.50! Subscribe

Parallel to that, Price will roll out several executive branch actions on Obamacare. While they will be sold as stabilizing the individual market, most do the bidding of the insurance industry. According to some leaked drafts viewed by The Huffington Post, HHS wants to increase the “age band,” so insurers can increase premiums on older customers by up to 3.49 times as much as for their younger ones. The Affordable Care Act mandates a 3:1 age band, but the theory is that 3.49 “rounds down” to 3 (so the next time a store charges you $3.49, round down and give them three singles; tell them the government said it was OK). HHS also wants to shorten the length of open enrollment to 45 days (down from 90), build higher barriers to those who apply for coverage outside the enrollment period because of a life-changing event, and allow insurers to drop coverage for anyone over 30 days late on their premium. Every one of these would add hurdles to obtaining and maintaining insurance coverage, and likely reduce the ranks of the insured.

More changes are probably in the offing. As Congressman Bill Flores pointed out, there are 1,400 references to what the HHS secretary “may” or “shall” do in the Obamacare law, giving Price lots of opportunities to alter rules. That will take years of going through the administrative process, but he can begin it almost immediately. For example, Price, a physician, has never liked the provisions that condition Medicare reimbursement to doctors based on quality of care rather than the services provided; he’ll probably look to roll those back. It’s a death-by-a-thousand-cuts strategy to overlay with the repeal-and-replace strategy.

Victory is not guaranteed: There are too many stakeholders who want too many gifts to assume success. And even if the stars align, Price won’t be able to break all of Obamacare’s insurance reforms: Republicans have no idea what to do with the pre-existing condition exclusion, beloved by the public but impossible to maintain without some requirement for or nudge toward coverage that will prove unpopular. But in general, Price has a plan, and a method to get there even without Democratic support. The dissent at town halls and in the streets actually needs to get larger and more boisterous to not only protect the ACA but Medicare and Medicaid, the two social insurance programs that represent a superior model for delivering health coverage to the public. This is the moment when that fight begins.