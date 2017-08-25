Want to Fight Back? Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every Tuesday.

White supremacists are beginning to come out of the shadows again—and people are taking to the streets to fight back. Last week, after a white-supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, ended in the death of 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuries to dozens more, activists and organizers in Durham, North Carolina, came together to take a stand against overt racism and violence. Two days after the KKK and neo-Nazi groups in Charlottesville sought to assert their racist and anti-Semitic values by rallying around the statue of former Confederate leader and slaveholder Robert E. Lee, Durham organizers gathered around one of their city’s Confederate monuments to pull down one of the many remaining symbols of the South’s resistance to the abolition of slavery and to the end of white supremacy. The video of the action went viral. Just four days later, it spurred a large protest when people came together to proactively rally after hearing rumors that the KKK was planning to gather at the site of the destroyed monument. Ad Policy

The counter-protest was attended by thousands of people, with no sightings of the KKK around. But while some are hailing this and the destruction of the monument as “victories,” Durham activists are facing serious criminal charges for their involvement in the removal of a sign of white supremacy their local government was unlikely to touch. A law passed by the Durham City Council in 2015 ensured that existing statues and monuments could not be altered or removed by the city without passing legislation in the Republican-dominated assembly, which virtually closed off any hopes of using more formal processes to get the monument removed.

Those responsible for the destruction of the Confederate monument, who happen to mainly be black activists, have had their homes raided, and were ultimately arrested. Takiyah Thompson, a member of the Workers World United Party, was one of the first. Thompson and at least three other activists involved are facing a barrage of felony and misdemeanor charges, which could result in heavy fines and prison time.

Though out on bail, the activists’ legal battle against the city of Durham has only just begun. While they wait for their next court date on September 12, here’s what you can do to support them:

1. Show up. Incarcerating activists is a common strategy used to subdue civic organizing and social movements. This is why the importance of solidarity in moments like these cannot be understated—and so far, the people of Durham are doing it right. Durham residents have shown their commitment to solidarity by turning themselves into the local sheriff’s office by the hundreds to show Thompson and others that they are not alone. According to Elena Everett, director of the Southern Vision Alliance, there is now widespread speculation that the KKK is planning to rally at the Durham courthouse during the activists’ first court date. If you live in Durham, don’t hesitate to show up and let them know that they are not welcome.