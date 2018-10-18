Ready to fight back? Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every week.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter. The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter.

Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Travel With The Nation Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits. Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits.

Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

This July, Donald Trump’s Council of Economic Advisers declared that poverty had, for all practical purposes, been eliminated. In a technical report, the economists wrote that the nation’s poverty rate was only 3 percent, rather than the Official Poverty Measure (OPM) of 12.3 percent for 2017, declared by the Census Bureau this September. Ad Policy

The claim is a stark about-face from Ronald Reagan’s famous declaration, in his 1988 State of the Union address, that “the federal government declared war on poverty, and poverty won.” It is also an admission that America’s anti-poverty social programs have had some good effect. Poverty has indeed been reduced, and until now, Republicans have been loath to admit it. But it has not fallen nearly enough.

Of course, the poverty rate is nowhere near as low as 3 percent. The reason for the CEA’s transparently false claim is that, if true, it might justify raising work requirements for the non-cash social programs that don’t already have them. People just don’t need the money, the CEA argues. And there are apparently many who want to believe the poverty rate is way down.

Cutting Medicaid outlays is a holy grail for the Republicans. If work requirements are added, they presume, fewer Americans will use the program. The same goes for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), or food stamps, which already has moderate work requirements. New, more demanding requirements would cut their use. If they could, the Republicans would also attach work requirements to housing assistance.

A main component of the current American welfare program, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), which was adopted in 1996 to replace the former welfare program, is just such work requirements. The budget for the original welfare program, Aid to Families With Dependent Children (AFDC), plus food stamps, came to only about 1 percent of GDP in the 1990s, when these programs were so vilified. Medicaid, which now accounts for some 3 percent of GDP, is the fat cat the Republicans would love to wound. Related Articles Republicans Want to Force People to Work for Their Health Care—What Could Go Wrong? Michelle Chen Work Requirements Failed Once, and They’ll Fail Again Bryce Covert

The current cynical strategy of Republicans is to argue, almost as one, that social programs (some lawmakers include Social Security and Medicare among them) must be cut substantially because the federal budget deficit is so large. The deficit is increasing rapidly, of course, but that’s in large part due to the recent massive Republican tax cuts for the well-off, a classic example of the starve-the-beast strategy propounded by Milton Friedman, Grover Norquist, and Ronald Reagan.