The John Batchelor Show, May 30.

Nation Contributing Editor Stephen F. Cohen and John Batchelor resume—after a two-week recess—their weekly discussions of the new US-Russian Cold War. (Previous installments, now in their fourth year, are at TheNation.com.) Ad Policy

Cohen begins by reiterating his argument that international terrorism—a modern-day phenomenon that controls territory, has aspects of statehood, commands sizable fighting forces, has agents in many countries outside the Middle East, and is in search of radioactive materials that would make their bombings incalculably more lethal—is the No. 1 threat to the world today, including the United States, Europe, and Russia. Coping with this danger requires an international alliance of governments, first and foremost between the United States and Russia, which is especially qualified to be an American security partner in this regard. THE STAKES ARE HIGHER NOW THAN EVER. GET THE NATION IN YOUR INBOX.

As he promised during the 2016 presidential campaign, President Trump has sought, publicly and privately, such an anti-terrorism coalition with Russian President Vladimir Putin. At each stage of the negotiations, the media’s “Russiagate” narrative—allegations that Trump himself or his “associates” have been treasonously compromised by the Kremlin, and for which no actual evidence has yet been produced—has intervened in ways that jeopardize, if not sabotage, the diplomatic process. The two most recent examples are allegations that Trump betrayed intelligence secrets to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during an Oval Office meeting and discussed with him Trump’s recent firing of FBI Director James Comey. And that the president’s son-in-law and now aide, Jared Kushner, participated in an effort to establish a secret, unofficial “back channel” of communication with Moscow prior to Trump’s inauguration.

Cohen presents a different historical narrative and analysis, including the following general points, which he and Batchelor discuss:

— Putin, whose country has suffered many devastating terrorist attacks, has sought such a US-Russian anti-terrorism alliance for nearly seventeen years, at least since the 9/11 attacks on America, and repeatedly thereafter. Each time the prospect seemed real, at least to Moscow, particularly in the early 2000s under President George W. Bush and briefly under President Barack Obama in 2016, it was thwarted by policymakers or other forces in Washington.