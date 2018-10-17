Every day in New York, working-class tenants deal with leaky pipes, cracked ceilings and stalled elevators. But the last thing many of them need is a repair job from their landlord. That’s because repair jobs comes often with a barrage of harassment, followed by an eviction notice.
Though many city apartments are under some form of rent regulation, landlords have found many creative end-runs to push out long-time tenants in order to redevelop properties into more valuable real estate at market prices. An obscure provision in New York City housing law allows landlords to deregulate rent-regulated apartments if a vacant unit reaches a certain market-rate price threshold.
But recently the city council passed a law mandating that for several protected communities across the city, no such redevelopment be permitted without proof that the landlord has not harassed tenants in the past. Known as a Certificate of No Harassment (CONH), the measure is now being rolled out as a major new legal shield for tenants to resist and redress landlord abuses. With many profit-hungry landlords looking to cash in on the real estate boom, tenants have long complained of being bullied and intimidated until they were driven away to make room for wealthier tenants or developers willing to pay top dollar.
Currently, a rent stabilized apartment with a market value of about $2700 monthly rent can be rented at full price once it is vacated. Landlords can take advantage of mechanism by targeting tenants in distressed property, harassing them until they leave, then doing a quick renovation job and magically whipping a creaky tenement walk-up into a luxury duplex to be snatched up on Zillow. The measure has allowed more than 16,000 units to be wrested from the rent-regulated housing stock since 2015.
Under the new reforms, a developer would seek a permit from the city’s Department of Buildings to start a renovation or demolition on property in one of the special coverage areas, but would first have to prove they had no history of harassing tenants in the past five years. The city would have the authority to investigate a landlord’s history, including interviewing tenants, and reviewing records of city housing authorities.