After coming forward with her story of being sexually assaulted by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford is scheduled to testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee this Thursday. In the meantime, another woman, Deborah Ramirez, has come forward with her own allegations.

Despite calls for a halt to the hearings and an FBI investigation, Republicans continue to rush Kavanaugh’s confirmation, dismiss the serious allegations, and perpetuate harmful and discredited myths regarding sexual assault and survivors (for instance, that if they don’t report immediately, they must by lying).

This week’s Take Action Now is focused on how you can stand up for survivors and demand that the Senate reject Kavanaugh immediately. Take Action Now gives you three meaningful actions you can take each week, whatever your schedule. Sign up here to get actions like these in your inbox every Tuesday.

NO TIME TO SPARE?

First, if your senators haven’t committed to opposing Kavanaugh’s nomination, call them right now at 202-224-3121 and demand that they do so. Then, no matter what state you live in, sign and share this moving letter to Dr. Blasey Ford penned by three fifteen-year-old girls who are youth activists with the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence. In it, they write, “Telling your truth will get us one step closer to the world we want to live into; one where seventeen-year-old boys are taught that it is not ok to exploit girls and that fifteen-year-old girls know their bodies are their own.”

GOT SOME TIME?

While Dr. Blasey Ford bravely testifies in front of the Senate, people around the country will gather at their senators’ offices to tell their own stories. Whether you have a story you feel comfortable sharing or not, head to a Solidarity Speak Out near you to show your support for Dr. Blasey Ford and all survivors.

READY TO DIG IN?

Already, hundreds of people have headed to DC to put their bodies on the line to stop Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, with thousands more supporting them. Activists are organizing another direct action this Thursday to show Dr. Blasey Ford their support and admiration and to demand that Kavanaugh be rejected. If you can make it to DC, sign up here. You can find rideshares from a few nearby cities here. If you can’t make it to DC, you can donate to help others with their travel.