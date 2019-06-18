You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every Tuesday.

As tensions flare in the Middle East, Trump and his hawkish administration are trying to gin up a bogus war with Iran. Trump believes armed conflict might help boost his approval ratings ahead of the 2020 election, while neoconservatives like Mike Pompeo and John Bolton see it as a chance to get the regime change they’ve craved for decades. Ad Policy

We can’t let this war-hungry White House usurp Congress’s constitutional authority over the use of military force. This week’s Take Action Now gives you three ways to promote peace and diplomacy.

Take Action Now gives you three meaningful actions you can take each week, whatever your schedule. You can sign up here to get these actions and more in your inbox every Tuesday.

NO TIME TO SPARE?

The Trump administration is seeking to use the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force, passed in the immediate aftermath of 9/11, as its legal justification for war with Iran. Sign this petition supporting Representative Barbara Lee’s repeal of the AUMF, then ask the 2020 Democratic candidates to commit to never using nuclear weapons if elected.

GOT SOME TIME?

Some anti-war members of Congress are championing bills that would prevent Mike Pompeo from launching an unconstitutional war with Iran. Add your name to this letter urging the House and Senate to stop Pompeo and Bolton, then call your representatives and personally tell them you oppose armed conflict.

READY TO DIG IN?

If tensions with Iran escalate further, we’ll need to be ready to mobilize to prevent the next war. CODEPINK, a women-led anti-war activism group, offers in-depth training camps and direct-action guides for groups of anywhere between 10 and 100. Contact them today and download their resources to start organizing for peace in your community.