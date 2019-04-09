You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every Tuesday.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen resigned on Sunday after President Trump made it clear that he wanted to put someone even crueler in charge of policing the nation’s borders. Nielsen spearheaded the barbaric family-separation policy that saw children imprisoned without food in sweltering cages, but apparently that’s not enough for the president, who in recent weeks has called for shutting down the border altogether. Ad Policy

Before the next Homeland Security secretary gets nominated, we can still mobilize to prevent cruelty against immigrants. This week’s Take Action Now gives you two ways to do that, plus one way to oppose Trump administration cuts to overtime pay

Take Action Now gives you three meaningful actions you can take each week whatever your schedule. You can sign up here to get these actions and more in your inbox every Tuesday.

NO TIME TO SPARE?

Florida’s legislature is debating a bill that would turn the state into one of the most anti-immigrant places in the country by enabling greater racial profiling of immigrant drivers. Help stop this bill by signing a petitionurging business owners to oppose it and by calling Florida state senators.

GOT SOME TIME?

The Trump administration’s Department of Labor is proposing to weaken federal overtime regulations, which research shows would cost American workers over $1 billion in lost wages. The Department is seeking comment on this proposed change until May, and you can use research by the Economic Policy Institute to write a brief public comment telling the Trump administration this rule is unacceptable. Submit a comment here.

READY TO DIG IN?

Nielsen will be most remembered for her role in making the immigrant detention system unprecedentedly cruel. Thousands of immigrants are detained across the country under these policies right now; one of the best things you can do to help them is volunteer to visit detention centers. Contact Community Initiatives for Visiting Immigrants in Confinementto learn how you can visit a detention center near you, or use this guide to start a visitation program in your area.