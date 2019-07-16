You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Over the weekend, as President Trump distracted the media with racist tweets about four congresswomen of color, ICE began a series of deportation raids in major American cities. The Trump administration has been threatening these roundups, and there’s not much info yet about the scale of this latest operation, but we need to mobilize to make sure these deportation actions don’t continue. Ad Policy

This week’s Take Action Now features two ways to fight inhumane ICE raids as well as a campaign to support home-care workers targeted by the Trump administration.

Take Action Now gives you three meaningful actions you can take each week, whatever your schedule. You can sign up here to get these actions and more in your inbox every Tuesday.

NO TIME TO SPARE?

The Trump administration released a rule earlier this year that deprived thousands of home-care and hospice workers of the right to join a union the way other workers can. The SEIU plans to challenge the rule in court; add your name now to a petition demanding the administration recognize home-care workers’ basic rights.

GOT SOME TIME?

Complacency and inaction will only allow ICE to get away with more aggressive deportation practices. Make two calls today—first phone your congressperson to tell them the ICE raids must end, then help flood ICE’s main line (888-907-6635) with calls voicing your opposition to the weekend’s raids.

READY TO DIG IN?

Ordinary volunteers can and must be the first line of defense against ICE’s attacks on undocumented immigrants. Use resources from the New Sanctuary Coalition to push your local congregation or faith group to act as a short-term sanctuary location in the event of a raid, then help distribute Know Your Rights materials in public places near you. You can also help undocumented people in your community prepare emergency plans, and Immigrant Families Together also has several local Facebook groups where volunteers are called to action.