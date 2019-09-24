You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every Tuesday.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every Tuesday.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every Tuesday.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every Tuesday.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every Tuesday.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every Tuesday.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Last Friday, in New York City, teenage activist Greta Thunberg led tens of thousands of young people in a march demanding action on climate change. This week, as similar marches took place around the world, Thunberg was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, even as the United Nations held a summit on climate change action Ad Policy

The climate strike marches have been inspiring, but we need to stay engaged and vigilant.

Take Action Now gives you three meaningful actions you can take each week, whatever your schedule. You can sign up here to get these actions and more in your inbox every Tuesday.

NO TIME TO SPARE?

Facebook claims to be committed to reducing its carbon footprint, but the company continues to accept advertising money from fossil fuel producers. Sign this petition from 350.org urging the company to ban such advertisements, then share the campaign using the hashtag #FossilFreeFacebook.

GOT SOME TIME?

Mobilizing voters in purple states will be crucial to beating Trump and controlling Congress in 2020. SwingLeft is organizing letter-writing campaigns to voters in crucial districts. You can write letters to reluctant voters in states like Ohio and Virginia, where competitive state legislative elections really matter.

READY TO DIG IN?

The Sunrise Movement is hosting a mass video call tonight at 8 pm Eastern time to lay out next steps for the climate movement. If you felt energized by this week’s ongoing actions, join the webinar and commit to one of the organization’s upcoming campaigns.