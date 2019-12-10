As UN climate talks began in Madrid last week, a newly released global study showed that carbon dioxide emissions continued to rise this year. In the following days, thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets of Madrid to demand urgent action. As negotiators this week decide the future of the Paris agreement, it’s crucial that we take bold action to show them that the world is watching. Ad Policy

This week’s Take Action Now gives you one way to take action on the climate crisis, one to protect voting rights, and one to guard against further assaults from the Trump administration on the social safety net.

NO TIME TO SPARE?

Last week, the House passed a crucial piece of legislation aimed at addressing the most aggressive voter discrimination tactics. Now, the Senate has a chance to protect our democracy, by passing the For The People Act, a package of reforms including independent redistricting commissions, citizen-funded elections and protecting voters against discrimination. Add your name to Common Cause’s petition to implore your Senators to fight for a democracy that gives us all a chance to demand change.

GOT SOME TIME?

Last week, the Trump administration issued a final rule that will deprive 700,000 of the country’s lowest-income people of basic food assistance through SNAP. The new rule will restrict states’ ability to provide assistance to unemployed people, targeting those who need help the most. With such a crucial piece of the social safety net undone, it’s critical that we call on our representatives to protect and expand existing protections. Check out and share the Food Research & Action Center resources to learn about the bills currently before Congress that would help feed people in need and urge your representatives to support them.

READY TO DIG IN?

Last month, the Trump administration formally notified the UN that it was withdrawing the United States from the Paris Agreement, making it all the more urgent that we take bold action in our own communities. Check out the Indigenous Environmental Network and Climate Justice Alliance’s carbon pricing popular education toolkit to learn more about one of the key policy questions of COP25, and host an event in your community to raise awareness about a Just Transition. Then, join the millions of strikers who have taken to the streets with the #FridaysForFuture movement by helping organize a #ClimateStrike in your area.